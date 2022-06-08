Bronze bulls outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district, pictured in May 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Warton Li
Hong Kong IPO forecast slashed in half, as PwC expects 2022 proceeds to shrink 40 per cent amid tumbling valuations
- The accounting firm cut its forecast for 2022 by half amid a worsening economic outlook and dismal first-day returns so far
- PwC expects the number of deals to fall from 120 last year to 80 this year, as GoGoX moves forward with its IPO despite much lower expectations
