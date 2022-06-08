Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Hedge fund group files complaint against LME over March nickel trading chaos
- Managed Funds Association claims LME failed to properly carry out its regulatory obligations by cancelling nickel trades in early March
- Trading suspension was only the second time the 145-year-old bourse cancelled trading in one of its metals in its history
