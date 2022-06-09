exclusive | Hong Kong invites global financiers to two-day November summit to reclaim city’s spot in world finance
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man has invited HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi, BlackRock and global financiers to meet in Hong Kong
- The summit comprises a closed-door event at the HKMA on November 1, followed by a public forum at the Four Seasons Hotel on November 2
Hong Kong’s monetary authority will roll out the red carpet for the world’s top financiers, as it aims to reverse an exodus of financial talent from the city to reclaim its place in global finance after more than two years of Covid-19 measures.
Eddie Yue Wai-man, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), has personally invited more than 100 of the world’s top bankers, fund managers and financial executives to a summit on November 1 and 2, according to three sources familiar with the plan. HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citigroup, BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase are among the invitees, the sources said.
The two-day event comprises a close-door meeting on November 1, billed as the “Global Financial Leaders Dialogue” for the HKMA to seek the feedback from a selection of top bankers, followed by a public forum called the “Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit” the next day at the Four Seasons Hotel.
The in-person summit would be the biggest gathering of financial executives in the city since the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported in 2020. The city, the world’s top destination for initial public offerings (IPOs) in seven of the previous 13 years, has lost nearly 90,000 residents to emigration as of the 12 months ended last August.
A major sticking point for attendees will be Hong Kong’s onerous anti-pandemic controls, which currently requires seven days of isolation at approved quarantine hotels across the city.
The HKMA, Hong Kong’s de facto central bank, “will try its best” to facilitate the travel arrangements of the financial executives, according to Yue’s invitation, short of guaranteeing waivers in the quarantine rules.
A short-lived quarantine waiver scheme was scrapped last November, as red tape bogged down the approvals process, with one in four applicants – JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon made a rare visit – being cleared to enter Hong Kong without quarantine. The actress Nicole Kidman also received a quarantine waiver to film in Hong Kong, a controversial move that generated a public backlash.
The scheme started in May last year allowed fully vaccinated senior executives from the financial industry and 500 of the largest listed companies on the Hong Kong stock exchange to conduct business in the city with no need for quarantine.
The waiver scheme failed due to its tough requirements, described by business executives as a Sisyphean task. Only 93 of the 399 waiver applications were approved before the scheme was scrapped, according to data provided by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) which managed the scheme.
The two-day financial summit is timed ahead of the Rugby Sevens, the most important sports event in Hong Kong, which is awaiting the city government’s approval to proceed on November 4 to 6, having been postponed from April.
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po had flagged such a summit in March, saying that the city would host a high level financial event at the same time of the Rugby Seven tournament in November to strengthen the city’s credentials as an international financial centre.
Most of the financiers invited have expressed their keen interest in attending the HKMA summit, pending clarifications on the city’s quarantine policies, sources said. The HKMA’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Post’s queries.