The HKMA, Hong Kong’s de facto central bank, “will try its best” to facilitate the travel arrangements of the financial executives, according to Yue’s invitation, short of guaranteeing waivers in the quarantine rules.

A short-lived quarantine waiver scheme was scrapped last November, as red tape bogged down the approvals process, with one in four applicants – JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon made a rare visit – being cleared to enter Hong Kong without quarantine. The actress Nicole Kidman also received a quarantine waiver to film in Hong Kong, a controversial move that generated a public backlash.

The scheme started in May last year allowed fully vaccinated senior executives from the financial industry and 500 of the largest listed companies on the Hong Kong stock exchange to conduct business in the city with no need for quarantine.

The waiver scheme failed due to its tough requirements, described by business executives as a Sisyphean task. Only 93 of the 399 waiver applications were approved before the scheme was scrapped, according to data provided by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) which managed the scheme.

HKMA’s chief executive Eddie Yue (left), during a panel discussion at the Hong Kong Fintech Week on 3 November 2021 with HSBC’s Asia-Pacific co-chief executive David Liao, Alibaba Group Holding’s vice-chairman Joe Tsai (left TV screen) and Sequoia Capital China’s founding and managing partner Neil Shen (right TV screen). Photo: K.Y. Cheng

The two-day financial summit is timed ahead of the Rugby Sevens, the most important sports event in Hong Kong, which is awaiting the city government’s approval to proceed on November 4 to 6, having been postponed from April.

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po had flagged such a summit in March, saying that the city would host a high level financial event at the same time of the Rugby Seven tournament in November to strengthen the city’s credentials as an international financial centre.