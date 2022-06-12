Blockchain has evolved to become the backbone for many financial transactions tied to the real economy, such as trade finance. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Samsung Asset Management launches first blockchain-focused ETF in Hong Kong as technology grows beyond cryptocurrencies
- The Hong Kong arm of Samsung Asset Management will list the first ETF in Hong Kong that invests in blockchain-related companies
- The ETF, which has raised US$12 million from investors, will also invest in companies that deal in cryptocurrencies
