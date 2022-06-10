The popularity of sustainability-linked bonds has exploded out of nothing in the last 18 months or so. Photo: Shutterstock
The popularity of sustainability-linked bonds has exploded out of nothing in the last 18 months or so. Photo: Shutterstock
Green bonds
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s New World Development sells US$700 million dual-tranche green, social bond in global first

  • The property company is offering the world’s first US dollar-denominated bond featuring both social and green tranches
  • It is betting that a heightened appetite among investors for sustainability and social issues will continue past the global pandemic

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 4:43pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The popularity of sustainability-linked bonds has exploded out of nothing in the last 18 months or so. Photo: Shutterstock
The popularity of sustainability-linked bonds has exploded out of nothing in the last 18 months or so. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE