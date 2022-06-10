A pedestrian walks past the lions in front of HSBC’s main building in Cental. Photo: AFP
A pedestrian walks past the lions in front of HSBC’s main building in Cental. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC, Standard Chartered must address ‘shortcomings’ in plans for a potential bank failure: Bank of England

  • Britain’s biggest banks can fail ‘safely’ in a future financial crisis but more work still needed by some, central bank says
  • Bank of England’s first review of bank resolution plans to avoid future ‘too big to fail’ situations in a financial crisis

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian walks past the lions in front of HSBC’s main building in Cental. Photo: AFP
A pedestrian walks past the lions in front of HSBC’s main building in Cental. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE