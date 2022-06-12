The piece accused outdoor gear retailer Beneunder of wasting revenues on advertising. Photo: SCMP Handout
The piece accused outdoor gear retailer Beneunder of wasting revenues on advertising. Photo: SCMP Handout
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Outdoor gear retailer Beneunder sparks ire of Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily as it seeks Hong Kong IPO

  • In a rare move, the newspaper accused the outdoor gear retailer of wasting revenues on advertising at the expense of profit
  • Some analysts believe the company’s use of online influencers to market products may be behind the scathing critique

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:26pm, 12 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The piece accused outdoor gear retailer Beneunder of wasting revenues on advertising. Photo: SCMP Handout
The piece accused outdoor gear retailer Beneunder of wasting revenues on advertising. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE