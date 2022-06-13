An electric van operated by Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (ELMS). Photo: Handout
Electric Last Mile plans to liquidate, becoming the first SPAC-tied EV start-ups to go bust

  • The Troy, Michigan-based company said in a statement late Sunday that its board and interim CEO, Shauna McIntyre, decided to liquidate Electric Last Mile Solutions
  • A review of Electric Last Mile’s products and plans turned up no better option for stockholders, creditors and other interested parties, the company said

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:26am, 13 Jun, 2022

