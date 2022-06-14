Hong Kong mandates a seven-day quarantine for incoming travellers even as rival centres such as Singapore, London and New York have dropped all restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong fund managers’ lobby group urges incoming Chief Executive John Lee to drop quarantine rules
- Quarantine measures have ‘battered’ city’s financial industry, says Sally Wong, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association
- Tens of thousands of residents, including finance industry professionals, have left the city because of the strict social distancing and quarantine rules
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong mandates a seven-day quarantine for incoming travellers even as rival centres such as Singapore, London and New York have dropped all restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE