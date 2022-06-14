GoGoX offers logistics services via apps. Photo: GoGoX
GoGoX defies IPO drought as it pushes through downsized Hong Kong offering targeting US$85.5 million, down from US$500 million
- The app-based logistics-services provider hopes to sell 31.2 million shares at HK$21.50 in a retail offering starting on Wednesday
- The company will use the funds to accelerate international expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia
