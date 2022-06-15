A view of Shanghai, China’s financial and commercial capital. The country’s asset management industry surged in size by 11 per cent to about US$20 trillion in 2021. Photo: AFP
A view of Shanghai, China’s financial and commercial capital. The country’s asset management industry surged in size by 11 per cent to about US$20 trillion in 2021. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s US$20 trillion asset management industry to embrace more diverse products amid revamp, think tank says

  • Industry’s ability to satisfy residents’ need for diverse allocations is relatively weak, China Wealth Management 50 Forum says
  • The industry needs further development of new categories such as derivatives

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:00am, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Shanghai, China’s financial and commercial capital. The country’s asset management industry surged in size by 11 per cent to about US$20 trillion in 2021. Photo: AFP
A view of Shanghai, China’s financial and commercial capital. The country’s asset management industry surged in size by 11 per cent to about US$20 trillion in 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE