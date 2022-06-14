US Senator Steve Daines speaks at a blockchain summit in Washington in May. Daines has questioned whether HSBC was pressured to suspend a top banker over his controversial comments on climate change. Photo: Bloomberg
US senator questions whether HSBC was pressured to suspend banker over controversial climate-change comments
- Republican Steve Daines slams bank for ‘woke’ suspension of senior asset manager who downplayed climate change risks
- Daines accused the financial industry of falling prey to ‘groupthink’ on climate change in a letter to CEO Noel Quinn
