The HKMA bought a total of HK$4.396 billion and sold US$560 million on Tuesday to bolster the exchange rate. Photo: Bloomberg
HKMA sells US$560 million to defend Hong Kong currency peg from capital outflow ahead of expected US interest rate rise

  • The de facto central bank stepped into the currency market as it seeks to defend the local dollar against the weakening effects of capital outflow
  • Investment banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan see the Fed raising interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:37pm, 14 Jun, 2022

