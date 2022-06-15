China is launching its largest offshore bond sale in six years amid a rout in the global debt market. Photo: Reuters
China to test market appetite for debt with biggest offshore bond sale since 2016
- China’s finance ministry will auction 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) of government bonds across two, three and five-year maturities
- Foreign ownership of Chinese government debt onshore fell to 10.5 per cent in April from a record 11.1 per cent in January, according to the latest Chinabond data
