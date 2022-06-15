Driven by the successful issuance of yuan government debt, the scale of Hong Kong’s yuan bond market and the pool of yuan deposits will continue to expand, says Bank of Communications. Photo: KY Cheng
Chinese government dim sum bonds worth US$1.1 billion snapped up by investors, thanks to the attractive yields on offer
- Wednesday’s issuance, comprising three tranches of two, three and five-year notes worth 2.5 billion yuan each, is the first of four scheduled for this year
- The five-year notes were the most in demand and were oversubscribed five times
Driven by the successful issuance of yuan government debt, the scale of Hong Kong’s yuan bond market and the pool of yuan deposits will continue to expand, says Bank of Communications. Photo: KY Cheng