Hong Kong raised its base rate following an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | Hong Kong raises key interest rate by 75 basis points in lockstep with Federal Reserve hike overnight
- The HKMA’s chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man is expected to hold a press briefing on Thursday morning following the interest rate increase
- The interest rate increases will add stock market volatility worldwide and increase the burden on mortgage borrowers, analyst says
