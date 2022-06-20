Hong Kong’s benchmark borrowing costs climbed to a two-year high as liquidity eased, adding to the risks for an economy that’s struggling to recover from a coronavirus outbreak. The three-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate, or Hibor, rose six basis points to 1.35 per cent on Monday, the highest since May 2020. The one-month gauge, a key reference for mortgages, increased one basis point to 0.61 per cent, a level last seen in June 2020. Liquidity is declining after the authorities bought the local currency and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) followed in the Federal Reserve’s footsteps in raising interest rates . Monetary policy in the financial hub moves in lockstep with the US given the local dollar’s peg to the greenback. “Hong Kong dollar liquidity is getting tighter after several rounds of money outflows,” said Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong. “Hibor is getting more sensitive to the US short term,” he said, adding that the three-month rate may climb past 3 per cent by year-end. This is the main culprit behind the Hong Kong dollar’s slump The increase in borrowing costs may worsen the toll on an economy that’s already reeling from a virus outbreak and the global impact of the war in Ukraine. The city’s government last month cut its 2022 growth forecast to a range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent from a previous prediction of 2 per cent to 3.5 per cent. “The rising Hibor will dampen the investment sentiment and thus constrain the economic recovery,” said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Bank in Hong Kong. “Many companies have been in a tough time in the past quarter and rising interest rates will in turn make the repayment difficult.” Hong Kong’s new borrowers are most at risk as interest rates soar The Hibor’s climb comes on the heels of intervention from the monetary authority to defend the currency peg. The HKMA bought HK$12.8 billion (US$1.6 billion) of Hong Kong dollars on Friday after snapping up HK$25.6 billion on Wednesday, the largest one-day purchase since Bloomberg began tracking the data in 2003. The authority’s recent intervention will shrink the aggregate balance, a measure of interbank liquidity, to HK$267.9 billion from a record-high of HK$461.8 billion in January 2021. The HKMA may accelerate purchases of the local currency until the city’s interest rates approach the US level, Sing Tao Daily reported, citing Chief Executive Eddie Yue. Even so, the aggregate balance remains relatively high and Hibor is still low by historical standards. The HKMA had to intervene more strongly on the widening of US-HK rate differentials and after dividend payments drove outflows, said Eddie Cheung, senior emerging market strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. “Hibor is likely still at the beginning of its climb.”