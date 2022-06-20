Hong Kong is better prepared now than it has been in the past 25 years to withstand future financial crises, with leverage among homebuyers in the world’s most expensive urban centre at the lowest level since 1997, the city’s former central bank chief said. That strength is reflected in the mortgage-to-property value ratio, which stood at 53 per cent at the end of 2021, according to official data, versus 64 per cent in 2009 and as high as 70 per cent in 1997. Its stringent mortgage financing rules have helped the city ride out two of its biggest crises over the past two decades. “These mortgage tightening policies are vital to safeguard the banking system against the risk of widespread default in mortgage loans, which was a painful lesson learned from 1997 until 2003 when the property price went down by more than 60 per cent,” said Norman Chan Tak-lam, former CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. “This is one of the main reasons we could cope with the 2009 global financial crisis, the shocks arising from the social unrest in 2019 and the pandemic since 2020.” Chan reflected on some of the measures the central bank imposed in an interview with the South China Morning Post in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the handover. He helmed the HKMA from 2009 to 2019 , and is currently pursuing personal business interest in fintech, among others. He implemented eight rounds of policy tightening during this decade-long tenure at the HKMA. In the first, three weeks into his role in October 2009, he reduced the amount of financing for luxury home purchases from 70 per cent to 60 per cent of properties priced at or above HK$20 million (US$2.56 million). Among his last acts in May 2017, Chan trimmed the amount of financing for residential property priced below HK$10 million to 50 per cent from 60 per cent for borrowers with outstanding mortgages. The ratio for homes above HK$10 million was lowered to 40 per cent from 50 per cent for personal and corporate uses. Dubbed as “spicy policies” by homeowners and market speculators alike, the measures put borrowers through a lot of income stress tests and other assessments to ensure they can service their monthly mortgage loans. “These policies were not only aimed at protecting the banks but also the borrowers,” Chan said, recalling the 60 per cent dive in Hong Kong property prices between 1997 and 2003. “Without such policies, many people may fall into negative equity or [will be] unable to repay their mortgage loan when the market turns.” Soaring interest rates put Hong Kong’s new mortgage borrowers at risk Negative equity happens when the value of the underlying property drops below the mortgage burden. This phenomenon has not been an issue since the number of households facing the pain peaked at 103,000 in 2003. However, the cases have jumped to 104 as of March from 21 at the end of 2021, according to HKMA statistics. While Chan is proud of the HKMA’s achievements , he considers maintaining the stability of the local financial market to be more important during his era. His successor Eddie Yue Wai-man has no plan to ease any of the mortgage policies yet. Over the past 25 years, the HKMA has watched over the blossoming of the financial market as the city grew as an international financial hub and entrenched itself as the link between China and the global economy. The financial sector contributed 23 per cent to the city’s gross domestic product in 2021, up from 10.2 per cent in 1997. Chan said the pre-1997 mortgage policies were a lot easier without the tough income tests. Borrowers could obtain financing from developers for up to 90 per cent, above the typical 70 per cent loan-to-value threshold imposed by commercial banks. “That had led to a lot of people borrowing mortgage loans to speculate in the property market and went into default when the property market burst,” Chan added. Global capital flows and geopolitical risks are Hong Kong’s biggest challenges, HKMA says In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, the US and many other Western countries introduced a monetary easing policy, resulting in an influx of cheap money chasing after higher-yielding assets in the city and causing a speculative bubble in property prices. “That would likely have lead to overheating in the property market and hence it was a priority for me to introduce measures to safeguard the stability of the banking system,” he said. The lack of data integration and sharing within the industry in 1997 was also a hindrance, with banks failing to conduct a credit check on clients with multiple borrowings from several lenders. Today, banks can easily conduct due diligence on a client to prevent unchecked or excessive borrowings. After retiring from the HKMA in 2019, Chan has focused his business interest on fintech, an area he promoted during his tenure. He owns 51 per cent of HK Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company. The remainder is owned by Katherine Tsang, who is the sister of former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen. Hong Kong has seen two SPACs listed on the local bourse to date. The SPAC or blank-cheque company aims to acquire business or interests in the financial services and technology sectors in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Chan declined to elaborate on its listing plan due to regulatory compliance. Chan also launched Round Dollar Wallet Technologies in October 2020, which offers electronic payment services to grease cross-border transactions. “Technological innovation is the core engine of growth and I believe that fintech is going to be the future of the Hong Kong financial sector. I am therefore pleased to be able to promote fintech in Hong Kong as a direct market participant,” he said.