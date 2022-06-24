A electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index and stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: AP
exclusive | UBS’s top China banker says Hong Kong still a magnet for global IPOs, with additional reforms likely to attract more start-ups in Greater Bay Area
- Some 2,300 companies have raised US$582 billion via Hong Kong IPOs since the 1997 handover through May 2022, according to Refinitiv data
- Hong Kong can still grease the IPO wheel to accommodate the listing of global companies given its status as a financial hub, top UBS banker said
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index and stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: AP