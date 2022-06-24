Shares of GogoX Holdings Limited rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, as the city’s very first unicorn kicked off the return of the ceremonial gong after a two-year absence to mark a new initial public offering. GogoX shares began trading at HK$21.60, compared with their IPO price of HK$21.50. GogoX’s co-founder and chief executive Steven Lam struck the exchange’s ceremonial gong with a mallet wrapped in red cloth at 9:30 to mark the commencement of trading. The last time such a ceremony was held was in March 2020 to mark the listing of SG Group Holdings, when an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited (HKEX), the bourse operator, moved all listing ceremonies online since then. The silence in Hong Kong’s listing hall matched the slump in the city’s fundraising, which fell to ninth place in the first six months of 2022 according to Deloitte, after topping the world in seven of the past 13 years. Before GogoX, 24 companies had sold shares in the city, raising a combined HK$17.8 billion (US$2.3 billion), 92 per cent less than a year ago. HKEX to expand A-share products to affirm Hong Kong’s hub role “The IPO market is very [closely] correlated to macroeconomic situations and investors’ sentiment,” HKEX’s chief executive office Nicolas Aguzin said during GogoX’s listing. “We have seen very soft sentiments over the last few months globally. We hope that we would see more activities.” As many as 180 companies have already filed their listing applications, and are awaiting the opportune moment to go to market, Aguzin said. “They are waiting in line, hoping to get listed,” Aguzin said. “The outlook is good, and the market seems to be warming up.” GoGoX counts this newspaper’s owner Alibaba Group Holding and its subsidiaries as shareholders. The start-up had originally attempted to tap the market in February with a higher target of US$500 million, but postponed the deal after the Hong Kong stock exchange asked for additional information, according to people close to the transaction. It eventually raised HK$670.8 million before an overallotment, well short of its initial targets. The company said it plans to use the funds to accelerate international expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia. GoGoX has reported losses for four years in a row, and its losses increased 32.6 per cent to 873 million yuan (US$130 million) in 2021. Revenue rose 24.5 per cent to 660 million yuan last year, with 317 million yuan coming from the overseas markets and 343 million yuan from the mainland. The company said in its IPO prospectus that it expects to record losses until 2024.