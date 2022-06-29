A worker on a production line at a lithium battery plant for automotive use in the Hebei provincial city of Tangshan on April 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua.
Tianqi Lithium kicks off Hong Kong IPO, aiming to raise US$2 billion in deal that could open the valve and unleash 180 companies on the market
- Tianqi plans to sell 164.12 million shares at between HK$69 and HK$82 each, potentially raising up to HK$15.7 billion at the top end of the pricing range
- The retail portion of the IPO ends on July 6, and the stock will begin trading on the main board of the Hong Kong exchange on July 13 under the mnemonic 9696
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A worker on a production line at a lithium battery plant for automotive use in the Hebei provincial city of Tangshan on April 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua.