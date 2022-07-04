Swap Connect is the latest mechanism designed to augment Hong Kong’s role as an international financial hub, and to further open up the Chinese interbank derivative market. It will kick off with interest rate swaps. Photo: AFP
Swap Connect is the latest mechanism designed to augment Hong Kong’s role as an international financial hub, and to further open up the Chinese interbank derivative market. It will kick off with interest rate swaps. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

China, Hong Kong regulators to launch Swap Connect, give offshore holders of US$553 billion in onshore yuan bonds more tools to hedge risks

  • Initially, only Hong Kong and overseas investors will be allowed to access China’s interbank derivative market through northbound trade
  • Swap Connect will bolster international investors’ participation in China’s onshore bond market, HKMA CEO says

Georgina LeeMia Castagnone
Georgina Lee and Mia Castagnone

Updated: 4:00pm, 4 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Swap Connect is the latest mechanism designed to augment Hong Kong’s role as an international financial hub, and to further open up the Chinese interbank derivative market. It will kick off with interest rate swaps. Photo: AFP
Swap Connect is the latest mechanism designed to augment Hong Kong’s role as an international financial hub, and to further open up the Chinese interbank derivative market. It will kick off with interest rate swaps. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE