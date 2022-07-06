Wind turbines at Changma wind farm in Yumen City in northwest China’s Gansu Province, pictured on Dec. 8, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China Huadian’s renewable energy unit files for US$4.5 billion Shanghai IPO to fund expansion of solar and wind capacity
- Huadian New Energy aims to use the funds to add 15.2GW of solar and wind capacity across 23 provinces and municipalities
- More Chinese companies, including China Mobile and CNOOC, are seeking listings back home to expand their Chinese investor base
