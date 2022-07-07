A laboratory technician works at a Tsinghua University lab in Beijing. Brii, Tsinghua University and the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen have co-developed a monoclonal neutralising antibody therapy. Photo: AFP
Brii Biosciences shares surge after launching China’s first domestically developed Covid-19 drug
- Hong Kong-listed Brii Biosciences jumped as much as 30 per cent after it announced the commercial launch of its Covid-19 drug
- Launch of China’s first home-grown Covid-19 medication – Brii-196/Brii-198 – comes amid a flare-up in cases on the mainland
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A laboratory technician works at a Tsinghua University lab in Beijing. Brii, Tsinghua University and the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen have co-developed a monoclonal neutralising antibody therapy. Photo: AFP