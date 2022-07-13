Tianqi Lithium , Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, fell as much as 11.4 per cent on the first day of trading amid concerns about valuations following a rally in prices of lithium producers over the past three months. The stock changed hands at HK$74.20 at 9.35am local time, or 9.5 per cent below its IPO price of HK$82 apiece, after earlier sliding to as low as HK$72.65. It was earlier indicated at about HK$75.50 at local brokerages in grey-market trading on Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent in early trading. At HK$74.20, the H-shares trade at a 48 per cent discount to its A-shares in Shenzhen, versus the current average of about 45 per cent between similar shares in the two markets. A two-day rout in Tianqi Lithium’s shares on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange preceded its debut, spooking investors. The company’s A-shares slumped 14 per cent over two days, having already doubled over the past three months. Postings on mainland social media by a private investor questioned its upside potential. “The stock has risen too much in the short-run, and some investors are using [the social-media post] as an excuse to cash out,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “That has reflected pretty weak sentiment on the stock, and that will put pressure on the stock’s start of trading in Hong Kong.” Tianqi Lithium, which started trading in Shenzhen in 2020, lost nearly US$4.5 billion of market value this week. The wife of a disgraced hedge fund manager said on mainland social media that the stock was overvalued. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter. Can CALB, Tianqi Lithium recharge Hong Kong’s appetite for IPOs? Tianqi Lithium will have a market capitalisation of about US$28.6 billion at today’s prices. The H-shares represent about 10 per cent of its equity base while its 1.48 billion A-shares make up 90 per cent. The yuan-denominated shares fell 3.8 per cent to 123.01 yuan in Shenzhen on Tuesday. The drop was “due to the sell-trend partially influenced by negative comments (on the social media),” said Ivan Li, a fund manager with Shanghai-based Loyal Wealth Management. “But in the long term, [the stock price] still depends on lithium’s industrial development.” Tianqi Lithium’s IPO represents a shot in the arm for Hong Kong amid a dearth of big offerings, given the worsening global economic outlook with rising interest rates and Covid-19 concerns in China . Asia’s second-largest lithium compound producer sold 164.1 million new shares at HK$82 apiece, the top end of the HK$69 to HK$82 range it marketed to local and global investors. The net proceeds of HK$13.1 billion ranked the IPO as the biggest in the city since Chinese electric-vehicle maker Li Auto raised HK$13.4 billion in August last year, according to exchange filings. Lithium-related producers are among stocks sought by investors, as the outlook for raw-material suppliers brightened against the backdrop of rapid sales in electric vehicles in mainland China, the industry’s largest market . An MSCI index tracking Chinese companies related to energy storage and autonomous vehicles has soared 52 per cent from an April low this year. Founded in 1995 in southwestern Sichuan province, Tianqi Lithium operates three chemical plants on the mainland. The company has made big strides in the race for raw materials to feed demand for EVs, which has intensified competition for lithium mines globally. The company spent US$4.1 billion in 2018 to buy Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile . In 2009, it invested US$600 million in a lithium processing plant in Western Australia in addition to owning a controlling stake in Talison Lithium. Part of the IPO proceeds will be used to repay debt for the acquisitions. China’s market for electric cars, which are mainly powered by lithium batteries, has seen exponential growth. EV deliveries in the country may jump to 6.6 million units by 2025 from 1.17 million in 2020, UBS said. Additional reporting by Zhang Shidong and Cheryl Heng.