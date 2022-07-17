The government will station a new officer in Brussels to encourage European family offices to invest in the city and use it as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Hong Kong hires officer in Europe to attract family offices to invest in the city, Greater Bay Area, official says
- The government will station an officer in Brussels to encourage European family offices to invest in the city and use it as a gateway to the GBA
- The combined value of overseas deals done by European family offices rose from US$144.2 billion in 2016 to US$227.6 billion in 2021, a PwC study found
