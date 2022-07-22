Mainland Chinese were the biggest spenders on Hong Kong insurance policies before the pandemic brought cross-border traffic to a standstill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Two thirds of mainland customers in Greater Bay Area want to buy insurance products in Hong Kong, survey shows
- Reasonable premiums, wide product range and high yields are the attraction, survey by Deloitte and BOC Life shows
- Mainlanders were the biggest spenders on Hong Kong insurance policies before the pandemic brought cross-border traffic to a standstill
