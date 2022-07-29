Standard Chartered , one of the city’s three currency-issuing banks, said its profit rose 32 per cent in the second quarter as it bucked concerns about the global economy that sapped deal making in the West and led to choppy markets in the second quarter. The emerging markets-focused lender’s net profit rose to US$909 million in the three months ended in June, from US$691 million in the same quarter of 2021. The bank is based in London, but generates much of its revenue in Asia. On a pre-tax basis, Standard Chartered reported a profit of US$1.32 billion, above a consensus estimate of US$989 million by analysts compiled by the bank. “We’ve delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year and we are making very encouraging early progress against the five strategic actions we laid out in February,” Bill Winters, the Standard Chartered CEO, said in a statement. “Looking forward, whilst recession risks are rising in the West, we are seeing the early stages of a post-pandemic recovery in many of the markets in which we operate, underpinning our prospects for growth.” Standard Chartered is the first of the city’s large and currency-issuing lenders to report their results for the second quarter. HSBC is expected to report its results on Monday, followed by Bank of China (Hong Kong) later next month. The bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 4 US cents a share after resuming its interim dividend payments last year. Analysts expect the bank to pay a dividend of 16.5 US cents a share over the course of the year, according to market consensus. Shares of Standard Chartered fell 2.9 per cent to HK$54.30 in Friday’s morning session in Hong Kong ahead of the announcement. Standard Chartered’s business in Asia, which includes Hong Kong, its single-largest market, made a pre-tax profit of US$945 million, 4 per cent below the US$983 million it reported a year earlier. Paul Chan Mo-po , Hong Kong’s financial chief, warned this week that the city may have to cut it annual growth forecast for a second time as the economy has not recovered as quickly as expected from the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic . In its five biggest markets, Hong Kong was the only one to report a decline in operating income in the first half of the year, but Standard Chartered said its business in the city remained “resilient”. The bank also said it would take an additional US$77 million in credit impairments for potential soured loans in its Chinese commercial real estate portfolio amid growing concerns about China’s economic slowdown and continued financial difficulties in the property sector. HSBC and Standard Chartered each took US$160 million credit impairments for potential soured loans related to their mainland commercial real estate books in the first quarter. More to come …