The Connect Hall at HKEX in Central. Photo: SCMP/Jonathan Wong
A fifth of US-listed Chinese firms probably not qualified for a Hong Kong listing, narrowing escape options: CMB Wing Lung analysts
- There are 52 Chinese companies listed in the US – including Renren and Waterdrop – which don’t qualify for Hong Kong listing
- The CMB Wing Lung team based their research on thresholds for the main listing methods on the Hong Kong stock exchange
