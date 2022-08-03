The Connect Hall at HKEX in Central. Photo: SCMP/Jonathan Wong
The Connect Hall at HKEX in Central. Photo: SCMP/Jonathan Wong
A fifth of US-listed Chinese firms probably not qualified for a Hong Kong listing, narrowing escape options: CMB Wing Lung analysts

  • There are 52 Chinese companies listed in the US – including Renren and Waterdrop – which don’t qualify for Hong Kong listing
  • The CMB Wing Lung team based their research on thresholds for the main listing methods on the Hong Kong stock exchange

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 5:00pm, 3 Aug, 2022

