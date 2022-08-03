Air China plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion) through a private offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange to expand its fleet and replenish working capital. The flagship carrier said in a filing to the exchange on Tuesday that a total of 4.36 billion additional shares, or 30 per cent of its existing share volume, would be issued to 35 designated investors, including controlling shareholder China National Aviation Holding, which is expected to buy 5.5 billion yuan worth of the shares. The carrier said 10.8 billion yuan of the proceeds would be used to buy 22 planes, including nine ARJ21 regional jets, four A320neo and nine A350 passenger planes from Airbus. The remaining 4.2 billion yuan would be used to replenish its working capital. The announcement came after the market close on Tuesday, when the CSI 300 Index of China’s biggest onshore stocks sank 2 per cent to its lowest level since June 2 amid concerns that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit would heighten cross-strait tensions . “A weak market could make it difficult for a heavyweight company to raise additional funds,” said Ivan Li, a fund manager at Shanghai-based Loyal Wealth Management. “Raising funds from designated investors via a private offering could ensure that Air China would secure enough capital to bolster its business.” The targeted proceeds of 15 billion yuan translate into a per share price of 3.44 yuan for the share offering. Air China’s A shares closed at 9.67 yuan on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier. Cheap Chinese stocks lure fund managers betting on reopening of economy Beijing-based Air China is following in the footsteps of China Eastern Airlines, which is headquartered in Shanghai and in May announced a plan to net 15 billion yuan through a share sale to buy more passenger planes and boost capital. China Eastern said it would use 10.5 billion yuan of the proceeds to fund the purchase of 38 airplanes. In July, Airbus said it had secured a bulk order for 292 of its A320 single-aisle aircraft from four Chinese airlines – China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern and Shenzhen Airlines. The mainland carriers’ decision to add more Airbus planes over Boeing aircraft tipped one of the most lucrative big-ticket deals in global commerce in Europe’s favour, taking it off the negotiations table as the US and China remain mired in trade disputes left over from the Trump era. Alibaba, HSBC, AIA lead stock rout as Pelosi’s Taiwan visit riles China The Chinese carriers have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020. Air China said its loss last year widened 15.2 per cent to 166 billion yuan from a year earlier.