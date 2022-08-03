Eddie Yue Wai-man, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement by the city’s de facto central bank. Yue, 57, was found to be infected in a rapid antigen test, HKMA said in a statement. “He is undergoing isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health,” the HKMA said. Yue last went to work on Monday (August 1), where he “wore masks and followed relevant disease prevention measures at work, including rapid antigen tests conducted regularly,” the HKMA said. “He has no recent travel history.” The infection by Hong Kong’s most senior banking regulatory official followed a resurgence in the city’s so-called fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, with 4,547 confirmed case reported on Wednesday, 10 per cent more than 4,123 cases a day earlier. The disease has so far claimed 9,517 lives in the city, with 1.36 million positive cases. Yue’s last appeared in public on July 28, when he hosted a 30-minute media briefing at the HKMA’s office following a 75-basis point increase in Hong Kong’s base rate for the second consecutive month, in lockstep with an increase of the same amount overnight by the US Federal Reserve . This is the main culprit behind the Hong Kong dollar’s slump “The public should be prepared for the interbank rates going up,” Yue had said last week during the briefing. “The public should carefully assess and manage the relevant risks when making property purchase, taking out mortgage or making other borrowing decisions.” The HKMA on Friday reported the Exchange Fund recorded a record HK$144.2 billion loss in the first six months, as a result of what Yue called as the “perfect storm” in global markets eroded investments in financial assets. Yue took over as HKMA’s chief executive in October 2019 from Norman Chan Tak-lam, who retired. He joined the HKMA since its set up in 1993, and has been taking various important projects such as creating a Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LTGP) under the Exchange Fund in 2009 to invest in global private equities and real estate outside Hong Kong. Hong Kong woos bankers to reboot city’s mojo in world finance After taking the top post at the HKMA, Yue has promoted the development of fintech in Hong Kong by launching eight branchless, virtual banks in the city. Other initiatives included the feasibility study of the digital currency e-HKD, and volunteering Hong Kong as a test bed for the Chinese central bank’s e-CNY digital yuan outside the mainland. Yue also wanted to attract visitors back to the city, personally inviting more than 100 of the world’s top bankers, fund managers and financial executives to a summit in the city on November 1 and 2 , according to three sources familiar with the plan. HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citigroup, BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase are among the invitees. Hong Kong’s financial sector has repeatedly urged for quarantine free to visitors to maintain the city as an international financial centre, with the latest call by the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association on Monday. The HKMA has conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection at the office at IFC Two in Central, while all staff members to keep personal hygiene and stay vigilant, the HKMA said.