Greenland says the loans from Shanghai Land (Group) and Shanghai Chengtou, two shareholders backed by the city government, will ‘ensure its smooth operations’. Photo: Handout
Two Chinese developers get support from state-owned entities, as Beijing responds to mortgage-boycott crisis with bailout

  • Greenland Holdings says it has obtained loans worth 3 billion yuan from two Shanghai government-backed shareholders
  • China Huarong Asset Management agrees to restructure Yango Longking Group’s debt

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:30pm, 8 Aug, 2022

