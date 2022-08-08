Greenland says the loans from Shanghai Land (Group) and Shanghai Chengtou, two shareholders backed by the city government, will ‘ensure its smooth operations’. Photo: Handout
Two Chinese developers get support from state-owned entities, as Beijing responds to mortgage-boycott crisis with bailout
- Greenland Holdings says it has obtained loans worth 3 billion yuan from two Shanghai government-backed shareholders
- China Huarong Asset Management agrees to restructure Yango Longking Group’s debt
