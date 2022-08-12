Many of the city’s employers would rather see their staff back in the office once Covid-19 has subsided. Photo: Felix Wong
Nine out of 10 Hong Kong employees prefer working from home … but they may not have a choice, says PwC study

  • Eighty-nine per cent of those polled said they would rather work remotely, while only 45 per cent actually have that option
  • The survey also found employees are demanding more advanced technology skills, but companies are failing to provide the training

David Ren
Updated: 7:30am, 12 Aug, 2022

