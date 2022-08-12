People shop at Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex in the Hainan provincial resort city of Sanya on August 6, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.
China Tourism’s duty free shop picks Hong Kong for US$2.5 billion IPO as the world’s largest travel retailer raises capital to expand
- The world’s largest travel retailer aims to raise up to US$2.5 billion, making it the largest IPO in Hong Kong in 14 months
- The company will start its public offering from Monday to Thursday, to be priced on August 18 before trading commences on August 25
People shop at Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex in the Hainan provincial resort city of Sanya on August 6, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.