People shop at Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex in the Hainan provincial resort city of Sanya on August 6, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.
China Tourism’s duty free shop picks Hong Kong for US$2.5 billion IPO as the world’s largest travel retailer raises capital to expand

  • The world’s largest travel retailer aims to raise up to US$2.5 billion, making it the largest IPO in Hong Kong in 14 months
  • The company will start its public offering from Monday to Thursday, to be priced on August 18 before trading commences on August 25

Iris OuyangEnoch Yiu
Iris Ouyang and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:43am, 12 Aug, 2022

