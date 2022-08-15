A Standard Chartered bank branch in Hong Kong. Among the lender’s five biggest markets, Hong Kong was the only one to report a decline in operating income in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered banks on carbon trading, as pullback in rate hikes, easing currency volatility muddy second-half outlook

  • Second-half business will be challenging because of subdued volatility, says head of Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area financial markets
  • Carbon credit trading ‘is the way forward’, says Standard Chartered’s John Thang

Georgina Lee
Updated: 9:30am, 15 Aug, 2022

