The Hong Kong audit authority is expanding its probe into Evergande’s property services group. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s audit watchdog expands probe into embattled China Evergrande’s property services unit

  • Hong Kong’s audit regulator will look into 13.4 billion yuan of deposits the subsidiary used to back several loans
  • The investigation will also cover the audit work carried out by PwC on the company’s 2020 annual accounts

Georgina Lee
Updated: 8:05pm, 15 Aug, 2022

