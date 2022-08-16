The bond guarantees should give developers a leg-up to raise capital during a debt crisis that has hobbled the industry for the last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s stricken property market gets a boost as government is set to guarantee bonds of some private developers
- Longfor Group will sell an onshore bond of up to US$250 million next week, guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Issuance
- Country Garden and Cifi will issue similar bonds supported by the government soon, sources say
