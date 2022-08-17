Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) reported its lowest interim profit in five years as the city’s bourse operator suffered from investment losses and lower fees from securities trading and initial public offerings . Net profit fell 27 per cent to HK$4.84 billion (US$616 million), or HK$3.82 per share, in the six months to June 30, it said in an exchange filing. That’s deeper than the HK$5.15 billion consensus forecast among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. It was also the lowest first-half profit since 2017 when the company generated HK$3.51 billion of earnings. Core business revenue fell 11 per cent to HK$9.28 billion, beating expectations of HK$9.16 billion. “Though our numbers were down on the record comparable results last year, reflecting this weak overall market sentiment, we have remained resolutely focused on building our business for the long-term, investing in new initiatives such as a new SPAC regime, ETF Connect and Swap Connect,” chief executive Nicolas Aguzin said in a statement. “We have also continued to invest in talent, technology and our customer engagement, all central to our vision to create a marketplace of the future,” he added. “We are confident we remain well-placed to capture opportunities ahead.” Aguzin will hold a media briefing at 4.15pm to discuss the result. HKEX’s performance worsened sequentially in the second quarter. Earnings fell 22 per cent year on year to HK$2.17 billion, trailing market expectations of HK$2.52 billion. It made HK$2.67 billion in the first quarter. HKEX shares slid 1.2 per cent to HK$342.40 at 3.05pm local time while the broader market strengthened. The stock has fallen about 30 per cent over the past 12 months, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 24 per cent. Average daily turnover on the stock market shrank 26.5 per cent year on year to HK$138.26 billion during the first half, cutting down trading fees by 27 per cent and settlement fees by 14 per cent. Listing fees shrank by 7 per cent as fundraising from new offerings plummeted 91 per cent, the company said. Twenty-two companies raised US$2.3 billion from stock sales to new investors in the first half, the least since the same period in 2003 yielded US$802.3 million, according to Refinitiv data. Hong Kong, which was the world’s top IPO market seven times in the past 13 years, fell to 10th place in the global IPO ranking in the first half in terms of funds raised. This is the bourse’s lowest position since the first half of 2002 when it was placed 20th, Refinitiv data showed. HKEX also booked in HK$378 million loss in its portfolio of global stock and bond investments. It made a gain of HK$428 million a year earlier. “With Hong Kong starting to relax the quarantine rules, there will be more investors and deal makers coming into the city,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities. “It will bring back more IPOs and improve turnover at the exchange.” The two Stock Connect schemes with mainland bourses contributed HK$1.18 billion in revenue during the first half, 11 per cent lower than HK$1.32 billion a year earlier. HKEX unveils plans to become a marketplace of the future HKEX’s costs during the first six months increased 11 per cent to HK$2.46 billion as a result of higher staff and IT expenses. “In the first half, the turnover on Hong Kong stock market continued to be sluggish, and at the same time the weak IPO market led to a year-on-year decline in related income,” said Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a strategist at Everbright Securities International. Ng, however, is optimistic about HKEX’s performance in the second half. “The China-US negotiations on the accounting supervision of Chinese stocks has not made substantial progress, which will help stimulate US-listed Chinese companies to return to list in Hong Kong,” Ng said before the earnings announcement.