A billboard at the Bank of Communications branch in Central marking the issuance of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong on 21 May 2014. Photo: SCMP
Bonds
Dim Sum bonds come to Hong Kong’s rescue, as 45 per cent surge in issuance keeps financial doomsayers at bay

  • Issuance in Hong Kong of corporate debt denominated in the offshore Chinese yuan surged 45 per cent to US$21.7 billion this year, according to Bloomberg’s data
  • That is the biggest for the January - August period since 2014

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:35am, 18 Aug, 2022

