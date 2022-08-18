A billboard at the Bank of Communications branch in Central marking the issuance of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong on 21 May 2014. Photo: SCMP
Dim Sum bonds come to Hong Kong’s rescue, as 45 per cent surge in issuance keeps financial doomsayers at bay
- Issuance in Hong Kong of corporate debt denominated in the offshore Chinese yuan surged 45 per cent to US$21.7 billion this year, according to Bloomberg’s data
- That is the biggest for the January - August period since 2014
