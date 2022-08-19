A court in China has sentenced Xiao Jianhua , the founder of Tomorrow Group, to 13 years in prison, and slapped a fine of 55 billion yuan (US$8.1 billion) on the group, bookending the dramatic breakup of China’s largest privately owned financial empire after a five-year investigation. The Canadian-Chinese tycoon – who disappeared from a luxury hotel in Hong Kong in 2017 – was found guilty of illegally collecting public deposits, using entrusted assets in breach of trust, illegally using funds and bribery, the Global Times reported on Friday, citing the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People’s Court. Xiao was also personally fined 6.5 million yuan. The sentencing wrapped up the cleaning up of Xiao’s financial empire with 3 trillion yuan of assets, and is part of Beijing’s ramped up efforts to control financial risks in recent years. “Tomorrow Group and Xiao Jinahua’s criminal acts severely damaged the financial management order, which severely risked the national financial safety, and severely encroached the professional integrity of public servants,” the report said, citing a statement from the Shanghai court. “They should be strictly published based on the law.” Tomorrow Group and Xiao illegally used client funds and entrusted assets of 148.6 billion yuan via Baoshang Bank , according to the Shanghai court. The bank was taken over by the government in May 2019 after it went bankrupt. The company illegally borrowed these funds from Baoshang Bank over the course of 14 years, and it also interfered with the bank’s daily business operations, according to the central bank in 2020. From 2001 to 2021 - four of those years during which Xiao was incarcerated in an unknown location in China - the company and Xiao had given bribes worth 680 million yuan to a number of public servants in the form of stakes in unspecified companies, property and cash, the court said. Xiao, 50, was born in Shandong, has Canadian citizenship and reportedly held a diplomatic passport from Antigua and Barbuda. He ranked 32nd on the Hurun China Rich List in 2016 and his net worth was estimated at US$6 billion before his Tomorrow Group financial empire was dismantled by Beijing following his downfall five years ago. Although a low profile figure, he was well known for his connections with China’s political elite and his businesses ranged from insurance to mining.