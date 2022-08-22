HSBC has launched a HK$40 billion financing scheme for SMEs with cash rebates to encourage them to hire staff. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC has launched a HK$40 billion financing scheme for SMEs with cash rebates to encourage them to hire staff. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC launches HK$40 billion loans scheme with cash rebates to encourage small businesses to hire staff

  • SMEs can get HK$1,000 in cash for every new hire, up to a maximum of 10, under the new scheme
  • It was welcomed as ‘a good move to encourage companies to create jobs’ by lawmaker Peter Shiu

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:27am, 22 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
HSBC has launched a HK$40 billion financing scheme for SMEs with cash rebates to encourage them to hire staff. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC has launched a HK$40 billion financing scheme for SMEs with cash rebates to encourage them to hire staff. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE