HSBC has launched a HK$40 billion financing scheme for SMEs with cash rebates to encourage them to hire staff. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC launches HK$40 billion loans scheme with cash rebates to encourage small businesses to hire staff
- SMEs can get HK$1,000 in cash for every new hire, up to a maximum of 10, under the new scheme
- It was welcomed as ‘a good move to encourage companies to create jobs’ by lawmaker Peter Shiu
