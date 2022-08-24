Listed units of Fosun , one of China’s largest private conglomerates, fell on Wednesday after Moody’s downgraded the company, citing weak liquidity, a weakening portfolio amid expected acceleration in asset sales, and contagion risk from its property investees. Moody’s downgraded Fosun International – the major holding company of the group – by one notch to B1 after the market close on Tuesday. In Hong Kong, Fosun International dropped 0.9 per cent and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical shed 1.8 per cent as of 10.52am local time. Fosun Tourism Group lost 4.2 per cent. In mainland trading, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical fell 1.5 per cent. “The downgrade reflects Fosun’s weak liquidity profile, elevated refinancing pressure due to the challenging onshore and offshore funding environment, and the execution risks related to its asset divestment plan amid slower economic growth and capital market volatility,” said Lina Choi, a Moody’s senior vice-president. Executives at China’s biggest online dating firm arrested for embezzlement The ratings downgrade is a concern for investors who were already spooked by the bankruptcy of HNA Group , blamed on overly aggressive expansion and a complex company structure. Amid a harsh refinancing environment, the downgrade could damage Fosun’s access to funding. Credit contagion risk from Fosun’s weak subsidiaries in the property market, including Shanghai Forte Land and Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart, also contributed to the rating cut, Moody’s said. A complicated group structure and inadequate information transparency is also harming the company’s outlook, it added. Fosun said the rating adjustment “does not affect Fosun’s debt repayment ability”. “Analysts’ judgment on the macro economy is too pessimistic and largely based on Moody’s concerns about China’s economy and the general environment of the capital market, rather than concerns about Fosun’s own financial situation,” the company said in a statement to the South China Morning Post . ‘They’re not writing cheques’: China makes rare pitch for foreign investment The company added that its diversified business mix and globalised asset portfolio will help it withstand market risks. The group will enhance its financial and capital management, it said. Fosun, controlled by Shanghai billionaire Guo Guangchang, has financial, healthcare, property, tourism and fashion businesses. Fosun International reported a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to US$1.6 billion for 2021. Lanvin Group, a French luxury fashion house controlled by Fosun International, agreed in March to merge with a US blank-cheque company backed by private equity firm Primavera Capital, valuing it at US$1.5 billion.