In Hainan, the company enjoys a near monopoly of the offshore duty-free retail market. Photo: Xinhua
China Tourism Group Duty Free, biggest IPO of 2022, makes lacklustre debut in Hong Kong as tropical storm delays trading

  • China Tourism Group Duty Free traded almost flat as the market opened on Thursday afternoon
  • The closely watched debutant will only have half a day trading after tropical storm Ma-on delayed the start

Georgina Lee
Updated: 2:35pm, 25 Aug, 2022

