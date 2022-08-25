In Hainan, the company enjoys a near monopoly of the offshore duty-free retail market. Photo: Xinhua
China Tourism Group Duty Free, biggest IPO of 2022, makes lacklustre debut in Hong Kong as tropical storm delays trading
- China Tourism Group Duty Free traded almost flat as the market opened on Thursday afternoon
- The closely watched debutant will only have half a day trading after tropical storm Ma-on delayed the start
