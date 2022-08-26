Employees work on the assembly line of the T03 electric car at a factory of Chinese EV maker Leapmotor on December 17, 2021 in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese electric-car maker Leapmotor gets green light for Hong Kong IPO, aiming to raise up to US$1.5 billion
- Zhejiang Leapmotor Tech has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee, says a source
- If successful, Leapmotor will be the fourth Chinese EV maker to list in Hong Kong in the past 18 months
