Hong Hao, former managing director and head of research at Bocom International in a June 2020 file picture. Photo Xiaomei Chen
Hong Hao, outspoken China analyst banned from social media, joins hedge fund in Hong Kong
- Hong Hao quit Bocom earlier this year, soon after his social media accounts on WeChat and Weibo were suspended for unspecified violations
- He starts at Chinese hedge fund GROW Investment Group as strategist and research chief, based in Hong Kong
