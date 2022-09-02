Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is moving ahead with efforts to diversify its mix of products. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is moving ahead with efforts to diversify its mix of products. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
HKEX
Business /  Banking & Finance

HKEX to push ahead with reforms and more product diversity as it targets new economy issuers amid tougher funding environment

  • HKEX responds as market participants push for a loosening of listing rules amid a tougher funding environment
  • HKEx to look at ways of catering to the funding needs of early stage, large-scale advanced technology companies, says CEO Nicholas Aguzin

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:30am, 2 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is moving ahead with efforts to diversify its mix of products. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is moving ahead with efforts to diversify its mix of products. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE