The Hong Kong government, which is keen to develop its fintech and ESG sectors, is tempting global talent with a slew of incentives. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong seeks to lure global fintech, ESG talent with cash grants and easy immigration, minister says

  • The Hong Kong government will dedicate resources to develop much needed local ESG talent, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui says
  • A new round of cash grants totalling US$1.3 million is up for grabs for fintech start-ups from September 10

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:48am, 2 Sep, 2022

