The Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments have announced 18 measures to boost investments into the Qianhai free-trade zone. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Hong Kong, Shenzhen dangle perks to entice global venture capital firms, asset managers to Qianhai
- Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities announced monetary incentives for funds to set up in Qianhai and list in Hong Kong
- The 18 measures will complement the strengths of the two cities, with Hong Kong able to help overseas investors tap into the Greater Bay Area, said HKIFA’s Sally Wong
