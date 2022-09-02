The Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments have announced 18 measures to boost investments into the Qianhai free-trade zone. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
The Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments have announced 18 measures to boost investments into the Qianhai free-trade zone. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Shenzhen dangle perks to entice global venture capital firms, asset managers to Qianhai

  • Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities announced monetary incentives for funds to set up in Qianhai and list in Hong Kong
  • The 18 measures will complement the strengths of the two cities, with Hong Kong able to help overseas investors tap into the Greater Bay Area, said HKIFA’s Sally Wong

Georgina LeeIris Ouyang
Georgina Lee and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:15pm, 2 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments have announced 18 measures to boost investments into the Qianhai free-trade zone. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
The Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments have announced 18 measures to boost investments into the Qianhai free-trade zone. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE