No one in the financial sector is feeling the pinch more than the small lenders. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
China banking crisis: savers at risk as small lenders face ‘perfect storm’ of soured property loans, slowing economy
- A debt crisis in the property sector and an economy hobbled by a zero-Covid policy have left small lenders struggling
- Crisis has been compounded by recent mortgage boycott and protests over frozen accounts in Henan
No one in the financial sector is feeling the pinch more than the small lenders. Illustration: SCMP Graphics