No one in the financial sector is feeling the pinch more than the small lenders. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
Banking & finance
China banking crisis: savers at risk as small lenders face ‘perfect storm’ of soured property loans, slowing economy

  • A debt crisis in the property sector and an economy hobbled by a zero-Covid policy have left small lenders struggling
  • Crisis has been compounded by recent mortgage boycott and protests over frozen accounts in Henan

Pearl Liu
Updated: 11:00am, 3 Sep, 2022

