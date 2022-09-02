Officials from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and bank arrangers conduct a media briefing on August 9. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Silver Bonds: Hong Kong gets HK$62.6 billion of bids from record number of subscribers seeking inflation-beating returns
- The HK$45 billion inflation-protected bonds come with a guarantee at least a 4 per cent annual coupon, a variable target pegged to the city’s inflation rate
- Consumer prices rose 1.9 per cent in July, the most this year; it is the biggest jump since May 2020, if subsidies and one-off relief measures are removed
